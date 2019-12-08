Pope Francis recently fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting Japan, and in Hiroshima and Nagasaki delivered a message against nuclear weapons, calling them “immoral”, and urging nations to get rid of them. People of my age might have asked ourselves whether he has joined the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

This year is the 61st anniversary of the CND. It was founded at the height of the Cold War. The name of Mgr Bruce Kent (who later left the priesthood) immediately comes to mind. He was one of Britain’s internationally known peace campaigners.

During my student years in London, when Kent served general secretary of the CND, he campaigned against UK’s Trident cruise missiles. He has been a powerful voice of the collective concern about the dangers of nuclear weapons.

On November 24, Pope Francis was quite direct: “Here in this city,” he said, “which witnessed the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of a nuclear attack, our attempts to speak out against the arms race will never be enough.”

He argued that to defend stability and peace through a false sense of security created by the deterrent of fear of mutual destruction or total annihilation poisoned relationships between peoples and created an obstruction to dialogue.

Pope Francis also argued that money is “squandered” and wealth accumulated through the “manufacture, upgrading, maintenance and sale” of weapons of mass destruction as millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions represents “an affront crying out to heaven”.

Later in the day, during an interreligious prayer for peace in Hiroshima, the Pope lambasted the deployment and possessions of weapons of mass destruction. “How can we propose peace if we constantly invoke the threat of nuclear war as a legitimate recourse for the resolution of conflicts?” he asked.

“May the abyss of pain endured here remind us of boundaries that must never be crossed” and passionately appealed: “On behalf of all the victims of atomic bombings and experiments, and of all conflicts, let us cry out together: Never again war, never again the clash of arms, never again so much suffering! May peace come in our time and to our world.”

Meanwhile, the world is living (or should I say sleeping!) on another time bomb.

In Madrid, from December 2 to 13, more than 50 world leaders are meeting United Nations Climate Change (COP25) Conference. The aim of this climate summit is to lay the framework for a new phase of climate action. This will be the last UN climate summit before 2020 when nations must submit new climate action plans.

In his 2015 encyclical Laudato sì, Pope Francis spoke at length on this topic. Climate change is happening. Its dangers are not hypothetical, as some would have us believe.

The world is already 1.1°C warmer than it was at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. If current trends persist, global warming can be expected to rise by 3.4°C to 3.9°C in this century. The result will be wide-ranging and destructive climate impacts. Moreover, those who suffer most will be the poor.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that our planet is close to “the point of no return” and urged all countries to be more “ambitious” and cut pollutant emissions to combat climate change “now”.

The danger is clear and present.

Fr Joe Inguanez is a priest and sociologist.

