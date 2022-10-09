Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo admitted that the national team were handed a very tough draw in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they were pitted against European champions Italy and England in the qualifying draw held on Sunday.

However, the MFA supremo said that the opportunity to play against two countries that are not only among the best teams in the world but more importantly boast so much popularity in Malta will excite the Maltese fans and increase their interest in the national team.

“This is, without doubt, an historical draw for the Maltese national team,” Vassallo said in his first comments to the Malta Football Association website.

“The fact that our national team has been drawn to face Italy and England, two teams who enjoy a high pedigree in international football, inevitably provides us with a very tough draw from a sporting aspect.

Click here for a full story