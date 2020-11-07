Life is full of gains as well as losses but, while people are happy to celebrate gains, sometimes losses are overlooked and ignored – to the detriment of our well-being.

As November marks the month dedicated to death and loss, clinical psychologist and family therapist Michael Galea addresses the elephant in the room in his book about bereavement – where he helps people face this inevitable reality. But this is not a sad story. It’s about facing the darkness, to emerge back into the light – a common theme in the next issue of Sunday Circle that is out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, November 8, offering stories of rebirth and determination.

In the cover story, European bikini champion Leanne Bartolo shares her story of hard work and perseverance. She shares with readers how, even though the coronavirus pandemic rattled her business goals and her wedding plans, she found a way around it and is now helping others reach their goals.

In another story, influencer Kylie Coleiro opens up for the first time about her recent diagnosis – alopecia areata, a form of localised hair loss. She speaks to shed light on the issue. Meanwhile, horticulturist Peter Calamatta talks about the book he wrote to inspire people during their fight against cancer – something he has been battling for 24 years.

Sunday Circle also speaks to two people about their near-death experiences – a subject that inspired architect and author Richard England to write a book about Lazarus who was brought back from the dead by Christ.

Cancer, being diagnosed with health conditions, a pandemic – life is clearly unpredictable. But some things can be predicted, like the weather. Sunday Circle meets the team of Met Office forecasters who tell readers how, no matter how long the storm takes, the sun will shine again. There might be damage. But we can pick up the pieces, if we really want to.

The same applies to our lives. In this issue, four athletes discuss how they believe in themselves and push their limits – running miles, crossing seas and climbing mountains. Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version on www.tom-mag.com.