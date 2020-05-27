1 Slowing the spread of the virus

The EU closed its external borders to non-essential travel, in order to help limit the transmission of coronavirus in Europe – this while ensuring that essential goods keep moving by sea, air and land, across the EU through green lanes.

2 Promoting research

Through its Horizon 2020 research programme, the EU is funding 18 research projects and 151 teams across Europe to help find a vaccine quickly against COVID-19. The aim is to improve diagnostics, preparedness, clinical management and treatment. The focus is on developing a prophylactic vaccine to prevent the disease and a therapeutic vaccine for treatment. Accelerated regulatory procedures are being put in place so that safe, effective and high-quality medicines can be put on the market as soon as possible. The EU has also organised an online fundraiser that raised an initial €7.4 billion for vaccines, medicines and diagnostics to fight the coronavirus worldwide.

3 Repatriating EU citizens

Tens of thousands of Europeans who were stranded around the world by the COVID-19 outbreak were returned home thanks to the EU Civil Protection mechanism. Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than half a million people have been flown back to Europe on flights organised by member states. In addition, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has also facilitated the repatriation of more than 68,000 EU citizens to Europe from all over the world.

4 Ensuring provision of medical equipment and direct aid to healthcare systems

The EU is working with its member states and industry to ensure the availability of adequate protective equipment and medical supplies across Europe.

EU countries have speedy access to the first ever RescEU stockpile of medical equipment, such as ventilators and protective masks, under the Civil Protection Mechanism. In April, Parliament approved €3.08 billion in EU aid to directly support healthcare systems in EU member states in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The aid will be channelled from the EU budget through the Emergency Support Instrument (€2.7 billion) and through RescEU (€380 million).

Moreover, a COVID-19 Clearing House has been established to facilitate accelerated matching of supply and demand of medical equipment at EU level. The EU has also launched a number of joint public procurement procedures for masks and other personal protective equipment. The EU also discussed with industry to convert production lines to supply more personal protective equipment.

5 Supporting jobs and businesses

The EU has put forward a package of €540 billion to support member states minimise the socio-economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The package consists of three immediate safety nets for workers, businesses and EU countries: €37 billion from structural funds to support EU countries in their fight against the outbreak; up to €800 million through the EU Solidarity Fund, which has been extended to provide support to member states affected by public health crises like the one caused by COVID-19; and an additional €3.1 billion unlocked from the 2020 budget to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The EU has also increased flexibility in the use of structural funds. This allows member states to transfer money between different funds and regions to meet their needs in mitigating the social and economic damage of the pandemic.

6 Helping developing countries face the pandemic

The Commission has unlocked €20 billion to help non-EU countries fight the crisis. This is part of an EU package for a coordinated global response to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

7 Fighting disinformation on COVID-19

Knowledge is power – and therefore access to authoritative and up-to-date information on COVID-19 is essential. The EU is working closely with online platforms to encourage them to promote authoritative sources while reducing the visibility of false or misleading information. Disinformation is exposed, published and updated on www.EUvsDisinfo.eu.

8 Asking the citizens

The European Parliament is commissioning surveys in order to see what EU citizens really feel and think. In a new survey commissioned by the European Parliament and conducted by Kantar among 21,804 respondents, nearly seven out of 10 respondents said they want a stronger role for the EU in fighting this crisis. In responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, European citizens want the EU to focus on ensuring sufficient medical supplies for member states, allocating research funds to develop a vaccine, and improving scientific co-operation between member states.

9 Plans to ‘save’ summer



The European Commission has presented a package of guidelines and recommendations to help Member States gradually lift travel restrictions and allow tourism businesses to reopen, after months of lockdown, while respecting necessary health precautions. These are up for discussion in Parliament’s Transport Committee on May 28. Guidelines for passengers include booking tickets and checking in online and transport companies and hotels may be asked for measures to respect social distancing, including fewer passengers, for health and safety.

10 Assuring the EU’s recovery

The economies of member states are struggling and millions of citizens are experiencing financial difficulties. To help the EU recover from the economic and social impact of COVID-19, beyond what is already being done, the European Parliament is pushing for a massive recovery and reconstruction package to be financed by an increased long-term budget (MFF), existing EU funds and financial instruments, and “recovery bonds” guaranteed by the EU budget.

What next?

Today this proposal for EU’s next long-term budget will be unveiled in Parliament by the Commission President. Parliament and Council will then negotiate and decide on it. For Parliament European citizens must be at the heart of the recovery strategy.

The debate starts here in the EP Plenary at 13.30 today.

A service brought to you by the European Parliament Office in Malta, with the cooperation of the European Commission Representation in Malta. #EuropeansAgainstCovid19