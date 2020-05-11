A worker at a Birżebbuġa factory was badly hurt on Monday morning when his hand was caught in a piece of machinery used to make concrete moulds.

The worker, an Albanian man aged 28 who lives in Marsascala, was working at the factory on Triq Ħal Far when the incident happened at around 8.10am.

Civil Protection Department officials were called to the scene to help the worker, who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors there have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.

A police investigation is under way.