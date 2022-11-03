What’s this year’s GDP level? What is the GDP forecast for next year? It’s a constant referral on the PBS news channel thumped out as good news. But does a country’s GDP convey reality on its streets? It is an indication of economic activity but it says absolutely nothing about inequality of wealth.

On budget day, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the years of Nationalist rule that ended in 2013 had “destroyed the economy”.

So I did a study of Malta’s GDP per capita (GDP/PC) to try and see what really happened.

In 1986, Malta’s GDP/PC was $4,194 with the population at 342,000. It rose to $22,527 in 2012 with the population at 397,000. In 2021, the GDP/PC rose to $33,257 with the population now at 516,000 (data source World Bank).

The above statistics show a GDP/PC that, in the period 1987 to 2013, had increased nominally by more than 500 per cent, compared to the last nine years period where the GDP/PC increased by 50 per cent.

In other terms, also factoring in the population exponential, the former saw an average increase of 20 per cent per annum while the latter Muscat/Abela machine managed a smaller but respectful five per cent per annum rate.

These figures assume that the GDP/PC for every year rose in a constant. It’s not so as we had the recessions like those of 2008 and the pandemic of 2020. We always have to keep in mind that these are statistics and that we need to always look at other corroborative and surrounding evidence.

Our own NSO figures show that, in 2021, more than 85,000 persons lived in a household with an annual income below €9,744. This was an increase on the previous years. The south recorded an ARP level four per cent over the north.

His party has not wrecked the economy, but we cannot say the same for what they have done to the natural, social and infrastructural environment of the Maltese islands - Eddie Aquilina

On the positive side, we have the lowest unemployment rate hovering at a very low three per cent which is accompanied by a labour shortage for jobs both skilled and menial. It also has to be noted that in the past two budget speeches the minister announced a further small supplement over and above the COLA adjustment to state pensioners. How this will further improve the lives of lower end of society is yet to be calculated.

There can be no doubt that the number of multi and ordinary millionaires, mostly in the construction industry and those connected to it, has increased rapidly in the past few years. The number of well-off politicians has also increased although they seem so shy to declare all their sources of income.

The corruption industry involving hundreds of millions and the pre-election handouts of cheques and phantom government jobs, in tandem with the pandemic, has almost doubled the national debt – a gift to future generations.

An economy built on a steroid 25 per cent fast track increase in population, in part consisting of imported cheap labour, has stretched the national infrastructure to breaking point. This has led to a recent panic spending on flyovers and road widening and fantasy dreams of multibillion-costing metro systems and Gozo tunnels.

Property prices have doubled since 2012 and young couples have to strive harder to get a foot on the ladder of home ownership. The government has tried to assist them with grants and small free-interest loans which has to some extent simply triggered higher asking prices from sellers. So what?

Which takes us back to Clyde, our treasurer. He would have anyone born after 2000 believe that following the ‘golden years’ of old Pioneer Corps Labour, the PN came to power in 1987 and immediately began wrecking a vibrant economy it had just inherited from the outgoing MLP. Yes, prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami soon had thousands sleeping rough, roaming the streets, begging for food, unable to find work, a veritable Calcutta.

How they ever got re-elected five times out of six no one knows. How the European Union even considered their application for membership is a mega mystery.

Coming from a bureaucratic background, it seems that the minister has learnt the art of populist politics within a rather short time. His party has not wrecked the economy but we cannot say the same for what they have done to the natural, social and infrastructural environment of the Maltese islands.