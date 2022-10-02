The Independent Police Complaints Board concluded that “none of the police top officials had any clue”. That sums it up. Responsibility for our failed police force lies right at the top.

Iosif Galea was a wanted man. Germany’s police issued a European arrest warrant for him in early 2021. They sent Malta’s police three reminders. Our police ignored them.

Galea is well known to the police. He achieved notoriety through his involvement in the catastrophic downfall of disgraced European commissioner John Dalli, over an alleged €60 million bribe. Galea was also director of Betsolution4U Ltd, a company seized by the Italian police in a major crackdown on the ’Ndrangheta in 2015.

But there’s one police officer who knew Galea’s alleged crimes well – Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà. Yet Gafà has been exonerated by his internal inquiry.

In 2013, then Inspector Gafà was investigating Dalli. He found out that Galea accessed sensitive Malta Gaming Authority data without authorisation, a crime carrying a hefty punishment. Gafà wrote a note in the police file indicating that Galea should be investigated.

Since then, he’s been police CEO and later commissioner. Despite several reminders about Galea’s brushes with the law in multiple media reports, Gafà completely forgot about Galea’s suspected crime or his own note ordering Galea’s investigation.

Even Gafà’s own inquiry complained that it “has not been given justification why the 2013 case was not investigated or why it was left pending for almost a decade”.

As the German police closed in on Galea, Gafà did nothing. On February 7, 2022, 10 years after he wrote that note, Gafà finally remembered Galea’s alleged crimes. He sent an e-mail to the inspector prosecuting Dalli, pointing out that Galea hadn’t been investigated.

Three months later, Gafà’s police had still done nothing. On May 14, 2022, Galea was arrested by the Italian police while on holiday in Brindisi with former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Muscat quickly dissociated himself from Galea. Galea is the partner of Maria Grech, Michelle Muscat’s assistant at the Marigold Foundation.

Nine days later, Malta’s police suddenly stirred. They issued their own European arrest warrant against Galea, hoping they could release him from the clutches of the Germans. That’s not going to happen.

The Germans must hold our police in utter disdain. Having tried repeatedly to get Malta’s police to act, reminding them repeatedly about the seriousness of Galea’s alleged crimes, they were ignored.

Yet, the police’s internal inquiry wants to convince us this was due to “administration shortcomings”. These were no administrative shortcomings; this is a crumbling wreck of an institution.

This is the same police force that refused to prosecute five Pilatus officials in defiance of a magisterial order. Commissioner Gafà won’t confirm the recommendations of that inquiry to Magistrate Nadine Lia, the daughter-in-law of Muscat’s lawyer, who refuses to recuse herself despite repeated calls to do so.

It’s the same police that refuses to charge Anton Refalo, found in possession of a Victorian era historical artefact. They’ve failed to act against Justyne Caruana despite the standards commissioner’s recommendation. No action has been taken against Rosianne Cutajar.

When the court has to tell the police to do their duty, the rot is deep - Kevin Cassar

James Piscopo still hasn’t been charged despite hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly funnelled into a Jersey offshore bank. Neither has Silvio Valletta or Ian Abdilla. The court ordered the prosecution of Lawrence Cutajar but nothing’s happened. It’s been over two years since half of Malta’s traffic police force were caught committing fraud and how many have been convicted?

Keith Schembri is still sponsoring Cospicua’s regatta club, brazenly photographed with the trophy.

Konrad Mizzi is still enjoying his life despite being banned from entering the United States for his “corrupt acts that included using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit”. He’s still on the loose despite what the US Department of Justice called “credible information that Mizzi was involved in a corrupt scheme for kickbacks and bribes”.

Not even a BMW car impounded by the police and held in their Pembroke compound was safe from the police. It was stripped bare, its upholstery and airbags stolen while in police custody. The owner is seeking redress in court from Police Commissioner Gafà. Our police force cannot even protect items placed under its surveillance.

The police were alerted to fraud at Transport Malta’s licensing office in 2020. They still haven’t interrogated the “political officials”, the “persons from ministries” or “Francesco tal-ONE” who allegedly engineered that fraud. “The minister” allegedly involved in the fraud is conveniently protected. The whistle­blower who named the minister is conveniently “out of the country” and the accused, Clint Mansueto, doesn’t dare name the minister.

The police’s excuse for failing their duty is that “this is a complex case”. Two years later, the police haven’t even identified those behind this fraud. The prosecuting officer’s explanation: “This is not the only corruption case I am handling.” The presiding magistrate was appalled and ordered Gafà’s police “to ensure those involved are investigated and action taken against all”. When the court has to tell the police to do their duty, the rot is deep. Gafà had years to realise Galea hadn’t been investigated. He had months to rea­lise his Sirene Bureau wasn’t functioning. The police force is a failed institution let down by failed leadership.

Gafà’s delusion can be gauged by his recent comments: “The faith of the public (in the police) speaks for itself – our 69 per cent trust rating puts us on par with other EU member states”. That delusion is only outdone by Robert Abela, whose bizarre reaction to the traffic police fraud case was “this confirms that we have a functioning police force”.

The complete collapse of our police force is a serious threat to national security. Gafà can’t see the problem, let alone fix it. Our police force needs a root and branch overhaul led by respected, experienced, senior police officers, from foreign jurisdictions, who can restore morale, discipline and professionalism to the force.

We’ve lost enough time, money, and lives. We can’t lose more.