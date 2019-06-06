It is very unbecoming of Ian Borg, the Minister for Transport, to be ignoring the Bicycle Advocacy Group (BAG). What he doesn’t seem to understand is the fact that this group is made up of people who use or want to make use of the bicycle as a means of transport, which is, after all, what the government claims to be trying to promote.

Most members cycle to work and run many of their daily errands by bicycle. My wife and I, for instance, go to work and run all our daily errands by bicycle or on foot and we’ve been doing so for years. We do not own a car and do not wish to own one either.

These people are those who will have to use the substandard and unsafe cycling infrastructure that is being built, and it’s their lives that will be put at risk. It is only understandable that we’re complaining – we do not feel safe on the roads that are being built.

The situation is getting worse because new roads are being built for higher traffic speeds (especially during off-peak hours) without providing any protection to cyclists as the speed gap increases.

It’s not true that the group is “always negative”. BAG does make proposals and is often proactive, but these are usually not taken up because the authorities prefer to dedicate all the available space to cars instead of fairly distributing this between all road users to provide a safe environment for all.

The excuse that is always brought up is that “there’s no space”, but there’s space for more car lanes, isn’t there? See, it’s all about priorities, and road safety for all road users is not very high on the list.

Sharing the road with fast-moving traffic is a failed concept

It is as if cyclists and pedestrians are not even citizens. They should just get themselves a car if they want to live here.

The minister keeps on claiming that they’re following some “international standards”, yet I can’t find any reputable design standards with which what’s been built conforms. I suspect that Infrastructure Malta may be picking incompatible bits and pieces from different design standards.

If the government wants to be taken seriously, they should publish whatever standards they claim to be following so that they can be scrutinised properly, but, for some reason, they’ve been refusing to do so for many years now.

The minister has also said that BAG “wishes for segregated routes everywhere, and I [the minister] had previously said that it is not realistic to have segregated routes everywhere”. This is simply not true. No one ever said this but the minister himself.

Segregated routes are necessary on fast roads, especially those with a speed limit of 50km/h or higher, such as Tal-Balal. On the other hand, sharing the road can work on streets with speed limits under 30km/h, which, after all, should comprise most, if not all, of the urban areas. This is in conformity with the provisions of the Valletta Road Safety Declaration, of which Malta is a signatory!

For anything between (30-50km/h), bicycle lanes can work if the road is well designed. Moreover, if space is lacking, there’s always the option of slowing the traffic down. After all, any responsible person would put safety for all above the need for speed.

Needless to say, cyclists who are able and willing to go as fast as the general flow of traffic should not be obliged to use segregated cycling infrastructure because this would be meant to protect slow cyclists from fast-moving traffic.

However, Infrastructure Malta is doing exactly the opposite. They’re promoting the idea of sharing the road on roads with the highest possible speed limits, which, to top it off, are not even enforced. At the same time, they’re planning a segregated cycle path in Sliema, taking up parts of the valuable promenade in a residential area, where just lowering the speed limit and introducing traffic calming should work perfectly well.

Sharing the road with fast-moving traffic, also known as “vehicular cycling”, is a failed concept. It hasn’t managed to boost cycling uptake in any other city, so there’s no need to test it again here. Let’s move on to what actually works.

Can readers now understand why bicycle advocates are always complaining? Can they understand why “we are never happy”?

I can only be happy when all road users feel safe on the road. It’s not acceptable in this day and age that we need to use a car to feel safe when we travel.

Saviour S. Agius is a member of the Bicycle Advocacy Group although is writing in his personal capacity.