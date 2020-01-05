Over the past two decades much has been heard locally and internationally about the success story that is Malta.

The islands became the ‘envy’ of Europe with unheard of increases in GDP, national and personal wealth and social progress. Malta was heralded, especially by Maltese politicians and businesspeople, as a ‘go to’ state for investment.

In the minds of very many Maltese (and also in their pockets), the success story was uncritically swallowed whole with considerable pride and not a little arrogance.

Now this story has turned significantly sour if not septic. The image of Malta in Europe and abroad has become a byword for criminality, corruption, state capture and even murder. Malta has now become a case study in failure in key dimensions of national well-being. And it sadly will be such a case study for many decades to come.

It is a national sport in Malta to blame others for the country’s ills – jealous Europeans, opposition politicians and groups, foreigners, devious business interests and, of course that easiest of easy targets – the media. Yet, in reality Maltese citizens and residents have no one to blame but themselves.

So, in looking to the future we face a number of extremely difficult and unsettling questions not the least of which is why has Malta failed so spectacularly in such a short space of time? Is it simply that the state was captured by a gang of criminals masquerading as politicians and businesspeople? Is it that the institutions of the state crumbled under the pressure of success? Or is it that the past two decades have revealed a deep fault line in Maltese society itself?

In what sense have the events and outcomes of the past decades held up a mirror to the soul of Maltese society? To what extent has the Maltese state of the past three to four political regimes represented the DNA of much of Maltese society?

These are supremely difficult questions but ones that nonetheless must be explored if we are to achieve some sense of closure and justice nationally and if we are to move ahead positively.

Addressing the characteristics of state failure appears to be but a first unavoidable step in reimagining and rebuilding Malta

Despite official press releases, there is now no doubt that the core offices, institutions and structures of the Maltese state have failed and failed quite fundamentally. This should lead us to ask the question as to whether Malta is now a ‘failing’ or even a ‘failed state’. To what extent can this concept all too often applied to other states worldwide now be applied in the heart of Europe?

Personally I am not a great fan of the concept of the failed state primarily because it is applied selectively by richer and more powerful states to poorer and less powerful ones. However, the debate on state failure raises a number of relevant and important questions directly applicable to Malta today.

While there are a great many issues that could be productively explored, the following components of state failure are particularly apposite in Malta:

▪ the capture of state institutions, structures and functions by specific groups and agendas so that the state no longer effectively functions for society at large;

▪ the normal mechanisms and procedures which should prevent such capture are no longer in place or have themselves been captured;

▪ there is a deep erosion of the legitimacy of government and consequently a failure of authority in making collective decisions or of the means to implement them;

▪ a systematic inability or unwillingness to provide appropriate public services for all;

▪ increased abuse of or effective capture of community resources, common wealth and public services in the interests of an elite;

▪ an increasing inability of the state to interact effectively with other states on the basis of trust and a growing international wariness and suspicion of state actors, agendas and actions;

▪ widespread corruption and criminality often with the intervention and support of external non-state actors with consequent loss of sovereignty.

As a foreigner not locked into the bi-polar syndrome of red and blue, addressing these characteristics of state failure appears to be but a first unavoidable step in reimagining and rebuilding Malta. Many other better placed commentators have offered detailed agendas for how much of this could be achieved nationally.

In conclusion, it must be noted that there have been a great many individuals, groups, movements and institutions that have not simply highlighted Malta’s state failure but have spoken out and campaigned against it. They offer hope in these dark times.

Any agenda for moving forward in Malta that does not recognise and address the reality that Malta has been severely damaged below the water line will almost inevitably reinforce the failure agenda.

Ignoring the fault lines in Maltese society and simply placing hope and trust in a new ‘supreme’ leader or batch of leaders would be folly.

A very fundamental overhaul is needed and needed urgently.

Colm is a human rights teacher and activist.