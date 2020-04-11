Failure to tackle “significant” deficiencies in Malta’s anti-money laundering regime could potentially threaten financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

In its annual assessment of Malta’s economic wellbeing, the IMF charted how a failure to make a dent on shortcomings identified by Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body, could have a serious economic impact if the country ends up being grey listed.

The IMF flagged this problem as Malta’s main medium-term challenge, saying the focus should be on improving and demonstrating the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regime.

To this end, the IMF noted how the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, in coordination with the financial regulator, had developed a risk-based automated tool to identify risk areas and had also introduced a new supervisory strategy and methodology to enhance the frequency and depth of compliance review.

More ‘intrusive’ bank inspections needed

The IMF said the authorities should increase the frequency and intrusiveness of supervisory inspections of banks, as well as strengthen the monitoring of higher risk sectors like virtual currencies.

While “commendable progress” had been made at the MFSA, the authority remains under strain due to the large number of financial institutions under supervision, the evolving regulatory environment, and challenges associated with new and complex products, the IMF said.

It highlighted how authorities should prioritise carrying out money laundering investigations, prosecutions and related confiscations in line with Malta’s risk profile, including for investigations of high-level and complex money laundering cases.

Payment difficulties ‘cannot be ruled out’

The IMF advised that authorities should closely monitor ongoing pressure on correspondent bank relationships.

While no macroeconomic effects have been identified yet, difficulties in making and receiving international payments cannot be ruled out in the future, the international body said.

“Since this could severely affect Malta’s attractiveness as a financial centre and destination for foreign investment, the authorities should closely monitor ongoing pressures on correspondent banking relationships, and urgently address concerns over financial integrity risks by prioritising efforts to demonstrate the effectiveness of the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing framework, ensuring that alternative solutions are sustainable, and engaging with correspondent banks and their regulators.”

The IMF said that while international banks have scaled back their correspondent banking relationships in recent years, risk perceptions about Malta could magnify existing pressure on such relationships with local banks.

It said decisions to terminate such relationships often related to the correspondent bank’s lack of confidence in the respondent bank’s capacity to effectively manage risk.

COVID-19 challenges ‘significant’

A press release accompanying the IMF’s assessment said its report was prepared before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, resulting in unprecedented strains in global trade, commodity and financial markets.

It said the challenges being faced by Malta were “significant”, as entire sections of the economy were forced to operate well below normal capacity.

The IMF said the authorities’ near-term efforts are rightly focused on limiting and containing the adverse social and economic effects of the outbreak.

It said the extent of the downturn will depend on how long normal economic activity is subject to disruptions as a result of the pandemic.