Minister for Education and Employment Owen Bonnici launched the I Choose Fair that will target all Year 11 (Form 5) students and will involve stands for post-secondary and tertiary Institutions with guidance practitioners and school educators providing information and support to these students.

“The information and help one can expect to find are about the courses that the institutions offer and the career opportunities that are available,” Dr Bonnici said.

“Our educators will also provide the support needed by these students to decide on which career path to embark. This will be another opportunity whereby our students can explore post-secondary options as they leave compulsory education. The ‘I Choose – Nagħżel il-Karriera Tiegħi’ event, will enable our students to make informed choices about their future.

“The event will include all post-secondary educational institutions. The programme also includes the possibility for both students and parents to attend different talks that will be delivered by professionals in various related fields. The overall aim of this event is to help students to overcome difficulties and doubts related to their future career paths.”

There will also be ongoing information talks delivered throughout the two days. Talks will be given by speakers coming from different sectors of employment, education and training.

The post-secondary institutions that will be present are Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability - Ministry for Education and Employment, Gem 16+, Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS), Jobsplus, MCAST, Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, Scholarships Unit - Ministry for Education and Employment, St Edward’s College, University of Malta and Junior College.

The fair will be held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior on Friday, July 31 between 4pm and 8pm and Saturday, August 1 between 9am and 1pm. All the necessary health precautions will be undertaken.