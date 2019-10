Malta Crafts is this week setting up stalls in St George’s Square, Valletta, where one can buy genuine handmade crafts products directly from the artisan.

Costume jewellery, wood works, silver filigree, honey products and candles, beading, paintings and much more will be available over the course of this four-day event.

The Maltese Crafts Fair is running between today and Friday from 9am until 4pm in St George’s Square, Valletta.