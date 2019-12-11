Santa and his elves are visiting Malta’s own Fairyland in Valletta.

Fairyland is an original adaptation of Santa’s story, promising to bring fun and happiness to the whole family.

Children have the chance to view the city from up above on a 32-metre-high Rudolph’s wheel, hop on to Santa’s magical carousel, skate with penguins on a 900-square-metre rink and meet Santa in his beautiful grotto. They can get a photo taken and take home a special gift.

Adults will be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine or a hot drink in Santa’s favourite chalet by the Triton Fountain.

Main attractions

Rudolph’s Big Wheel

Elf’s Train Ride

Santa’s Magical Carousel

Virtual Polar Saber

Penguin’s Ice Skating Rink

Santa’s Grotto

Fairyland Santa’s City, a Visit Malta event, is being held at Triton Fountain, Valletta from tomorrow until January 5. Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays from 10am to 10pm, Fridays to Saturdays from 10am to 11.30pm; Sundays 10am to 10pm.