Throngs of families, groups of friends and individuals are visiting Valletta these days, not just to buy Christmas gifts but also to experience the magical atmosphere created by a newly set-up wonderland at the capital’s entrance.

Triton Square has been decked with a number of attractions for Fairyland Malta, a first forthe island. Visitors, young and old, can enjoy the view from above the 32m-high Ferris wheel dominating the square and skyline.

The structure can be actually seen spinning from kilometres away, especially after sunset, when it lights up in a multitude of colours.

Another top attraction is the carousel, with children queueing up to get a chance to ride one of its prancing or jumping horses. There’s also an Elf’s Train Ride and a Virtual Polar Saber. The young ones can also meet Santa in his grotto.

Photos%3A Chris Sant Fournier

A 900-square-metre ice rink had to undergo maintenance works soon after the rink’s ice melted last weekend but should be up and running in the coming days.

Adults who are not interested in the attractions can soak in the festive spirit while enjoying mulled wine and other goodies available from the various ‘chalets’ dotting the square.

Fairyland Malta runs until January 5.

Weather permitting, the attractions will be open Mondays, Thursdays and on Sundays from 10am to 10pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11.30pm. On Christmas Eve, the attractions will be open from 10am to 1am, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day from 10am to 10pm and on December 31, until 2am.

For more information and updates, visit the Fairyland Malta Facebook page. The event is being organised by Visit Malta.