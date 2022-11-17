Stuck in a dockyard on Germany’s Baltic coast for months, a part-completed mega-liner has been saved from the scrapheap by the American entertainment giant Disney.

The ship, known up until now as the Global Dream, was left unfinished when the Asian-owned shipyard it was being built in filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of the year.

MV Werften docks and its owner, the Asian operator Genting HK, went under as demand for cruises collapsed as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

"The sale of the unfinished cruise liner has dragged on with potential buyers needing to invest an estimated €600 million to complete the project"

The construction of the ship would now “be completed at the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar... under the management of Meyer Werften”, which built a number of Disney’s fleet of cruise ships, the group said in a statement Wednesday.

The MV Weften docks along the Baltic coast were sold off piecemeal by administrators, with some locations being snapped up by industrial groups like ThyssenKrupp and others nationalised by the German army.

In the end Disney stepped in to breathe new life into the vessel, which will now be renamed.

Some features of the 342-metre-long cruise ship, set to become one of the world’s largest pleasure liners, will also be “reimagined”, including a “Mickey Mouse-inspired” paint job, the group said.

One of the world's largest cruise ships sits, unfinished, in a wind-swept dock in Wismar on Germany's Baltic coast after the its makers filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.

Disney expects “passenger capacity to be approximately 6,000” for the finished ship with a further 2,300 crew.