This month, Malta will be celebrating the 55th anniversary of its independence. An independence that was attained solely because at the time we had a prime minister, George Borg Olivier, who had faith in the Maltese people, courage to stand up to all his political adversaries and determination to finish a job that was at the heart of his predecessors within the Nationalist Party since its foundation.

Karl Flores wrote about the “incomplete Malta history” (August 30) when he referred to a Talking Point by Frank Salt (August 27). In my opinion, his contribution is, to say the least, also incomplete.

Flores spoke about “Dom Mintoff’s incredible foresight”. Was Mintoff’s integration proposal, which he suddenly changed to independence, foresight? Was Mintoff’s judgement that Western Europe was the “Europe of Cain” and that of the communist countries behind the Iron Curtain the “Europe of Abel” foresight too?

Borg Olivier’s government attained independence for Malta together with a financial protocol (hailed at the time as the best financial agreement Britain had concluded with an ex-colony) and a mutual defence agreement, both covering the 10-year period 1964-1974. The two agreements provided us with a guarantee for our defence and funds for a start-up to our economy following the disastrous shape it was left in by the colonial government.

A United Nations mission which, early in 1963, conducted an economic study of Malta, found out that to keep unemployment within tolerable levels we had to increase emigration to 10,000 per annum. It found out that, even with a high government expenditure, Malta’s Gross National Product would go down below the 1962 level.

Notwithstanding all these negative findings, the Nationalist government did not lose heart. It decided we should attain independence so we could be free to decide our own destiny through our own policies.

At the same time, it started negotiations with the European Economic Community (the predecessor of the European Union) over an association agreement.

At the time, Western Europe was divided into two economic blocs: the EEC that comprised the mainland countries and the EFTA, which was formed of the periphery countries. Even though we were still part of Britain (which was leading the EFTA) and our economy depended mostly on the British market, Borg Olivier’s government opted for the EEC.

That is foresight.

Malta attained its independence on September 21, 1964 and an association agreement with the EEC was reached in December 1970.

Following the PN’s re-election in 1966, the country’s economy was booming. The infrastructure was modernised with a new power station, desalination plants for the production of water, new telephone exchanges, roads and harbours.

An industrial base and a tourism sector were growing fast and a scheme to attract foreigners to Malta as permanent residents in 1970 generated more revenue than the tourism sector.

Malta was able to join the EU because it had the political will to do it

Those were the years of Malta’s economic miracle.

The second progress report of the Joint Steering Committee for Malta, headed by Lord Robens of Woldingham, published in October 1970, concluded:

“The mission’s programme of job creation, for six years ending December 1972, is running at present ahead of schedule and there is every indication that it will be achieved and, in all likelihood, exceeded.

The only sector where employment may be less than projected is tourism but any shortfall there will be compensated by added employment elsewhere.

“The problem facing the Maltese economy over the next three years may well be not one of mopping up surplus labour shed by the services, or of reducing unemployment, or of lessening the compulsion to emigrate, but conceivably of finding the labour resources to match the job opportunities which are likely to arise...”

Flores wrote that during the seven years (1972-1979) of Labour administration “Malta achieved economic independence”, adding that “hadn’t it been so, Malta could not have been able to join the EU”.

The agreement reached by Labour with the Nato countries was for the use of the military base, with a five-year extension on the original agreement. The Nationalist government’s was a mutual defence agreement; Labour’s was a rent agreement with all its implications.

Let me remind the correspondent that, in June 1971, under the Nationalist government, only 20 per cent of the gainfully occupied were in the public sector.

In May 1987, the figure had shot up to 50 per cent with the private sector diminishing instead of increasing its workforce.

Even though no economy is an island and all are interdependent, the Nationalist administration was close to have an economy built around the private sector and not a centralised economy dependent on the whims of the government as was the case under Labour.

Malta was able to join the EU because it had the political will to do it. Labour, as always, was against the concept of Malta forming part of the democratic Europe’s sphere of influence. The PN, on the contrary, was all for joining an economic Western European bloc.

The foundations of Malta’s relations with the EU were officially put in place with the association agreement in 1970.

A formal application to join the EU was presented in July 1990 and a positive opinion about Malta’s accession was given in June 1993.

Labour, which was always against joining the EU, froze the application in 1996. It was re-activated in 1998, negotiations started in 2000 and were finalised in 2002.

A referendum was held in March 2003, which gave a positive result in favour of EU accession but, as Labour did not accept this result, then prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami called a general election that put the lid once and for all on this issue.

The attainment of independence, Malta’s association and, later, accession to the EU and the eurozone area are all the fruits of the PN leaders’ foresight throughout the years.

Labour was always a negative party. It said no to everything. And this did not contribute to what we are today.

Joseph Zahra is a former editor of the Nationalist Party daily In-Nazzjon Tagħna.