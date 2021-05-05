F.A.I.T.H. have just released their debut single and music video in collaboration with LEX titled The Take Off.

While DJ Lex is well known in the local DJ music scene with previous releases under his name, the girl group who shot to fame on X Factor Season 2 have only been together for the past two years.

F.A.I.T.H. were originally a four-member group made up of Ema, Megan, Demi and Chanelle, who were put together by their mentor and judge Howard Keith at the boot camp stage.

While the chemistry was immediate between the four girls, Maya was later added to the group in a typical twist by Howard at the chair challenge to complete the group known as F.A.I.T.H. - short for ‘Five Are In The House’.

The group was an immediate favourite amongst the viewers on the show while managing to secure a third place in the Season 2 final.

Two years on and with their momentum stalled due to the pandemic, the group showed no signs of stopping.

All five girls have always dreamt of being part of the music industry and are now even more determined as a group to showcase what they’ve been working on.

‘The Take Off’ is one of the songs from their upcoming EP. “It was our first time working on original music and writing lyrics together as a group and so this has a special significance for us,” said Megan.

The song, which was co-written by DJ LEX represents the start of their career, working together on what they love most.

The music video was directed by Steven Levi, while the music was produced by Lex and the vocal production by Howard Keith who also mixed the whole song.

The group are also signed to Jagged House Music company.

“I’m very proud of the girls and how they kept bouncing back from all the hurdles they faced.” Howard Keith remarked.

He added “Keeping a newly formed group together during a pandemic was no easy task for the girls, from quarantines, to lots of zoom meetings, but this showed how determined they all are. They are surely here to stay.”

This song is now available on all digital portals.