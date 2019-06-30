Alleged drug lord Jordan Azzopardi would get underlings to try cash in counterfeit banknotes and once bought a Range Rover for €119,000, people associated with him have testified in court.

Mr Azzopardi was arrested and taken to court in March on claims that he was the mastermind behind a cocaine and heroin trafficking ring.

Fake banknotes

One of the people who had dealings with him, Mario Abdilla, 66, currently serving a three-year jail term for putting into circulation false currency, recalled how, in March, he had met Mr Azzopardi at a roundabout and accepted an offer to make a quick penny by changing some fake €100 notes.

He set off with Mr Azzopardi and his girlfriend on a round of shops, enticed by a promise of €15 for every banknote he managed to cash.

Mr Abdilla said he would be given one banknote at a time before venturing inside a shop, buying some €15 to €20 worth of products and returning with the change which he would hand over to the duo awaiting in the car.

“It was meant to be a two-hour affair,” said the man, recalling how he had managed to pull it off seven times.

But three times out of ten, the person behind the counter detected that the money was false.

He never got a single penny for his efforts, because the trio were arrested later that same evening.

The acid tank

The owner of a Gzira flat targeted in the drug raids, currently serving time behind bars, testified that he used to sell drugs he obtained from Mr Azzopardi, doing so to sustain his own addiction.

Godwin Gatt said that an acid tank found in his flat had been given to him by Mr Azzopardi “in case anything happened,” but had never been used before the raid that led to his arrest.

Birkirkara garage

The owner of a Birkirkara garage explained how the formerly bare premises had undergone a complete transformation after he had rented it to a tenant who went by the name of Jordan Azzopardi.

Carmel Chircop pointed at Azzopardi in court and said he resembled his tenant most, although he had changed.

The landlord explained how he had signed a one-year lease agreement at a daily rent of €25, which was usually paid in cash by a young woman who dropped by asking, “Are you the garage owner? Here’s your money.”

Some six months into the agreement, Mr Azzopardi had introduced his landlord to another man saying, “He’s going to take over because I’m going abroad.”

One day, a neighbour called to say that there was smoke coming out through a ventilator. Mr Chircop had immediately called Mr Azzopardi who reassuringly told him, “Don’t worry. I just burnt some papers. I have a car worth some €30,000 in there.”

However, it was only after a call from the police that the landlord had discovered what had actually been taking place inside his garage.

“The entrance was guarded by a massive metal structure. There was a large quantity of shattered glass, a kitchen and bathroom….everything was destroyed. Many syringes were strewn about the place. Since then, truckloads of stone slabs have been removed. It’s taken me months to clear up the mess,” the man explained, adding that he never had a clue as to what had been taking place behind his back.

The Range Rover deal

One of Mr Azzopardi's friends, Jonathan Mangion, gave details about how the alleged criminal bought a Range Rover for €119,000.

The witness recalled how he had accompanied Mr Azzopardi to a Burmarrad car dealer and lent his signature as buyer.

“They negotiated the price and I just signed,” said Mr Mangion. “Since he’s my friend, I did not say no.”

A few thousands were paid on the deal, with the rest to be paid in €5,000 monthly instalments, explained the witness.

Although he had signed, Mr Mangion said, the car, which came with personalised registration plates, belonged to Mr Azzopardi.

The stubborn witness

Another witness serving a prison term after admitting to drug-related charges following raids on a Marsa farmhouse, proved reluctant to testify.

In spite of being repeatedly warned by Magistrate Doreen Clarke that since his case was closed he had a duty to testify, Josef D’Amato persisted with his elusive replies.

“In this life, only death is obligatory,” the man retorted, adding that had got hooked on drugs at the age of 14 and had no recollection of all he did since then.

“Whatever I did in my life it was all because of drugs.”

“So you mean to say that you pleaded guilty in court, knowing you were facing a prison term, admitting to something you did not recall?” prosecuting Inspector Mark Mercieca pressed further.

“I admitted because I was told that I risked getting more,” the man replied.

“Do you know Jordan Azzopardi?” asked the inspector.

“No,” came the blunt reply.

“Do you recognise anyone in the courtroom?”

“No,” the witness again replied, prompting the inspector to point out that there were recorded call logs between the witness and the alleged drug lord.

Mr D’Amato’s testimony was suspended one step short of the prosecution declaring him a “hostile witness.”

Through the lockup cell window

Another of the men who allegedly worked for Mr Azzopardi was an Iranian student arrested in March and who had admitted to stealing €32,000 worth of iPhones.

He was handed a four-year effective jail term but could not yet testify against Mr Azzopardi since an appeal was still pending.

Inspector Shawn Pawney testified that the man had refused to reveal the name of his supplier, saying only that he had committed the thefts in exchange for some €1000 worth of heroin.

However, whilst at the police lockup, the man had spotted Jordan Azzopardi who had just been taken there after his arrest.

The man had called the police to his cell, saying that “he” [Azzopardi] was the man who probably had the stolen iPhones and laptops, also mentioning two of the alleged drug lord’s foot soldiers who had accompanied him to the various shops where the stolen cheque book had been put to use.

The case continues.

Inspectors Mark A. Mercieca, Justine Grech and Anthony Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Anne Marie Cutajar from the AG’s Office also prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are counsel to both accused.