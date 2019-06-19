Police responding to reports that a hand grenade was lying in the common area of a block of flats in Msida could breathe a sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon after discovering that the suspected explosive was just a toy.

Officers were called to Valley Road late in the morning after receiving a report that a hand grenade had been spotted at the entrance of a block of apartments there.

They were joined by members of the army's Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit, who approached the suspicious device with caution.

People in the area were evacuated.

A short while later, the operation was called off when the bomb disposal experts confirmed that they were dealing with a realistic-looking fake.