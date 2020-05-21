Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed rumours Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has quit, saying these were part of a campaign against her "mounted by a few".

Over the last day, rumours have been circulating that Gauci, who has become a household name in recent months for her daily updates on the COVID-19 situation, had resigned.

In a Tweet on Thursday afternoon, moments after the health authorities confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases, Abela dismissed the resignation claims as "petty rumours".

"The campaign mounted by a few against the Superintendent of Public Health has reached new levels with fake news implying her resignation. I am sure that petty rumours will only strengthen the sterling work by Charlene Gauci towards our country's normality."

Times of Malta has attempted to contact Gauci, who has been leading Malta's battle against coronavirus that has been praised by the World Health Organisation.

Sources have told Times of Malta about a potential rift between the Office of the Prime Minister and the health authorities over the lockdown measures.

It is understood the prime minister has been under intense pressure from businesses to relax more measures, despite the health authorities advice to adopt a more cautious approach.

The Prime Minister's comments came just moments after healthcare workers united to ask the government to reconsider re-opening restaurants and hairdressers on Friday.

They fear that Malta is in a second wave of infections.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister dismissed the notion of a second wave, saying waves were only found at sea.