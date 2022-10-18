Former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao earned Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw against his old side in La Liga with a 92nd minute penalty on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata’s first-half strike seemed poised to help Atletico strengthen their grip on third place and keep close to leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Rayo snatched a deserved draw.

After the break the hosts had their backs to the wall at the Metropolitano and weren’t able to finish their chances on the break. The pressure eventually told when Jose Gimenez handled in the box.

“We had good chances to score the second and kill the game off, but we didn’t score,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone told Movistar.

“We’ve dropped two important points.”

