Two goals in the first half saw Valletta and Birkirkara cancel each other in a 1-1 stalemate produced at the National Stadium on Sunday.

A point that leaves the Birkirkara camp unhappy as the Stripes now slip to three points behind second-placed Gżira United – on 35 points after 18 games, with a three-point lead above Mosta who sit fourth.

Valletta, on their part, might have welcomed this point in a more pleasant manner having lost to the same opponents 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

However, the Citizens see their gap from European places remain at ten points with the same Stripes, who are third, and seven behind fourth-placed Mosta.

Former Birkirkara player Federico Falcone scored his second Valletta goal since joining them in January, having kickstarted this campaign with the Stripes.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...