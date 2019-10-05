HIBS 0

BIRKIRKARA 1

Falcone 37

A goal by Federico Falcone enabled Birkirkara to register their first win this season as they edged past Hibernians.

It was a long-awaited win for the Stripes who started the season on a most disappointing note with back-to-back defeats but earned three points in draws following the arrival of Andre Paus as their new coach last month.

This was a morale-boosting win considering that they will be facing Gzira United when the BOV Premier League resumes following the international break.

The Stripes showed greater determination throughout the ninety minutes but Hibernians gave a good account of themselves and created chances thanks to which they could have at least taken a point from this match. However, this second defeat still leaves them four points clear of Birkirkara.

Birkirkara went in search of an early goal and Ryan Fenech tried his luck with a long-distance shot ending high after just three minutes. On 21 minutes, Miguel Alba concluded a good move on the left flank with an inviting pass but there was no one to connect. Three minutes later, Roderick Briffa had a shot from outside the area neutralised by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Caio almost put the Stripes ahead on 27 minutes when Briffa sent a through ball which Calleja Cremona failed to intercept when obstructed by Ferdinando Apap and the Brazilian tried his luck with a curling shot which, however, missed the target.

Hibernians replied with a cross from the left by Terrence Groothusen on 32 minutes and Leonardo Nanni’s first-time effort was blocked by the goalkeeper. The Italian striker took the rebound and crossed for Groothusen but the latter failed to connect. Three minutes later, Nanni flicked the ball just over the bar following a cross by Tabone Desira from the right.

Birkirkara took the lead on 37 minutes when off a cross by Caio, Falcone chested the ball down before hitting low past goalkeeper Calleja Cremona.

Three minutes in the second half, Alba sent Caio through on the right and the latter rounded the goalkeeper but somehow lost possession.

On 73 minutes, Hibernians went close when off a cross by Nanni from the right Groothusen controlled the ball and hit low but his close-range attempt was blocked by a defender

One minute from time, following an assist from the right by Jake Grech, Groothusen controlled the ball but his fine shot was turned into a corner by goalkeeper Hogg.

Five minutes in added time, the Paolites were reduced to ten men. Hogg handed the ball to Joseph Mbong; the latter was tackled by Maurizio Vella, losing possession, and Mbong brought him down just outside the area, leaving referee Alan Mario Sant no option other than to send him off.