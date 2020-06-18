Federico Falcone has pledged his future with Birkirkara when he put pen to paper on a new three year contract, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

The prolific Argentine striker, who still had one year left on his contract, is considered to be a key member of the Stripes squad. In fact, on his return to Maltese football last season, Falcone managed to find the net ten times in his team’s push for a European place.

However, Falcone’s efforts proved futile as Birkirkara’s aspirations were ended by the Covid-19 pandemic which brought football to a halt.

However, the Argentine will surely be again a key player for the Stripes next season when he will again be working under the charge of coach Andre Paus who has also extended his stay for another season.