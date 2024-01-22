The 2023-24 volleyball season continued last weekend with matches from various categories at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The women’s Super League only featured one match this weekend but was a key fixture in this season’s title race.

Falcons, led by coach Branko Vlahovic, kept alive their hopes of challenging for the league title when they had the better of Birkirkara by three sets to one.

With this win, the Falcons kept up the pressure on leaders and champions Swieqi Phoenix Nium.

On the other hand, Birkirkara remained second from bottom in the women’s Super League standings.

