St Julian’s locals have slammed authorities for failing to clear up a pedestrian walkway after a section of roof from a residential building collapsed five floors onto the pavement below last week.

Locals say that despite the incident happening before the weekend, the only official response has been from the police, who fenced off the area with tape.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fallen debris had not been removed and remained strewn about the steps on Triq Angelo Pullicino close to Balluta Bay.

Describing the incident as “shocking and dangerous”, local real estate agent David Saliba told Times of Malta he passes from the area regularly and was baffled to see the site not being cleared up.

“I can’t believe they just put up tape and left it like that,” he said, adding that the falling debris could have caused severe injury to pedestrians passing from below.

When contacted, the police confirmed they had been alerted to the incident on Friday morning.

“Preliminary investigations by the St Julian’s police revealed that parts of a residential balcony collapsed,” said a police spokesperson on Thursday.

“No one was injured and the area under the balcony was cordoned by police tape to ensure the safety of other pedestrians. Police investigations are still ongoing.”

A close-up of the damaged roof. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The police had informed the owner and the competent authorities responsible for clearing the site, he added.

KTP president Andre Pizzuto stressed it was important for owners to adequately maintain their properties.

“The responsibility ultimately rests with the building owner... building inspections and maintenance should take place regularly,” he said.

Buildings close to the sea remained prone to structural damage due to their exposure to sea salt, which accelerates the deterioration of concrete, Pizzuto explained, adding that the owner of the St Julian’s building “should bring in an architect immediately”.

Questions were sent to the Cleansing Department and the St Julian’s local council.