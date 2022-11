The police have urged motorists to avoid the Mrieħel bypass direction towards Marsa, which has been blocked by a fallen tree.

The tree fell at about 9.45am damaging a car parked opposite the Forestals showroom. No one was injured.

It was the second such incident in as many days. A tree blocked part of Tal-Barrani road on Sunday.

In both cases, the trees collapsed as a result of strong winds.