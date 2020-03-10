A talk in Maltese entitled Ninnamraw mal-għasafar, jew l-għasafar f’ħajjitna (Falling in love with birds, or birds in our lives) is being held today at the University of Malta.

The speaker, Natalino Fenech, will discuss the influence birds have on all aspects of our lives with an emphasis on the impact on language, literature, nicknames as well as expressions and proverbs, some of which are still in use. Bird names and their origins will also be discussed.

Fenech has been involved in the scientific studies of birds since the 1980s. Apart from ornithological research, he is also specialised in ethno-ornithology, which studies the relationship and interactions between birds and people in all aspects of life.

Fenech graduated from the University of Malta and obtained a PhD in social sciences from the University of Durham. He has published several papers as well as books, two of which won the first prize in the research category in the National Book Awards.

Today’s talk forms part of the Oral Traditions project of the Department of Maltese, Faculty of Arts, which is supported by the Research Fund of the university and Klabb Kotba Maltin.

The talk will be held today at 6pm at the Faculty of Arts library, University of Malta, Msida campus. Entrance is free.