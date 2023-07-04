Jasper Philipsen won a second consecutive stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday as a series of high-speed falls at the Nogaro motorbike racetrack stole the headlines.

The Alpecin rider Philipsen finished at a speed over 67kph and took the overall lead in the sprint points battle after pipping Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus.

The Belgian expressed shock at the falls.

“I’ve never experienced a finish like that before, those curves are tight and I’m so happy not to have fallen,” said the 25-year-old.

His teammate and lead out man Mathieu van der Poel also spoke out about the choice of placing the finale on a racetrack.

“A circuit is not safer than a road. I’m just happy I managed to stay upright and managed to find a gap for Jasper,” he said.

Philipsen agreed.

“Maybe because it was so boring and slow today the riders were more nervous. The corners were also much more technical than I had expected.

“Sadly it’s a dangerous sport and it’s not always possible to maintain safety.”

Fabio Jakobsen was one of the victims of the sprint and was alongside Philipsen when he hit the tarmac.

