A 36-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday after falling from a height of two storeys in Attard following an argument with another man.

The police said the accident happened at a construction site in Triq il-Mosta.

The victim, who is from Ghana, was involved in an argument with a 33-year-old man from Georgia, who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

He was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.