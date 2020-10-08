Panicked parents are rushing from work to take their children out of school after hearing speculation about COVID-19 outbreaks, a teacher's union has claimed.

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) said it was concerned about "false information" being issued about coronavirus cases in schools as most reopen on a staggered basis this week for the first time since March.

The MUT said speculation about cases in particular schools was having a "psychological impact" on teachers, students and families.

It said there was "unwarranted chaos when parents leave their respective workplaces in panic to pick students from schools following the issue of such ‘news’".

On Monday, health authorities said that there have been eight school-related cases so far. Social media has been rife with rumours about which schools and kindergartens have been impacted.

The head of St Catherine's School, where one student tested positive for COVID-19, said parents shouldn't panic and that as long as protocols are observed, the situation could be controlled.

The union said it never made any public statements about cases and it would not join “this charade of speculators”.

It called for education and health ministries to take action to safeguard the interest of educators, students and families who had the right to attend schools without fear.

The union called for “a clear and consistent official policy” from the government that would be known to all regarding information about positive cases in schools.

The MUT said it expected the government to have its communication procedures in place to inform affected educators, students and parents immediately and to ensure that all respective health measures are taken right away.