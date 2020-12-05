Malta international Aaron Falzon has signed with English British Basketball League club Leicester Riders. Falzon follows his brother Tevin who now plays in Italy with Pallacanestro Palestrina but had also played in the BBL with Bristol Flyers and Cheshire Phoenix.

The move to the UK comes after a short stint in France with Etoile Angers in the NM1 league, where he had produced good numbers but was not able to confirm his place with the side.

The former NCAA Division 1 player will be looking to make his debut for the Riders in their next game on Saturday against Surrey Scorchers (tip off: 6PM UK/7PM Malta).

Speaking to the team’s media, Riders coach Rob Paternostro showed his enthusiasm towards his new signing in light of a number of injuries currently present within the team.