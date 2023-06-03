Malta reached a new milestone on Friday with the men’s basketball team when they assured themselves of a top-two spot ahead of the final of the Games of the Small States of Europe basketball event on Saturday afternoon. (Tip-off:4.45pm).
This will be the first time since 1987 that Malta goes for at least a silver medal. However, apart from the high stakes, Malta now faces a 77th-ranked Luxembourg team that has already beaten Malta once earlier on this week.
Malta forward Tevin Falzon put on a show in the semifinal game against Montenegro that decided the team’s fate on Friday, scoring 34 points, a national team career-high since his debut with the side. Together with nine rebounds and two assists during his 35 minutes on court, Falzon was a standout performer on the night as coach Alan Walls may have found his best weapon for the most important game of all.
Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us