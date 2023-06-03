Malta reached a new milestone on Friday with the men’s basketball team when they assured themselves of a top-two spot ahead of the final of the Games of the Small States of Europe basketball event on Saturday afternoon. (Tip-off:4.45pm).

This will be the first time since 1987 that Malta goes for at least a silver medal. However, apart from the high stakes, Malta now faces a 77th-ranked Luxembourg team that has already beaten Malta once earlier on this week.

Malta forward Tevin Falzon put on a show in the semifinal game against Montenegro that decided the team’s fate on Friday, scoring 34 points, a national team career-high since his debut with the side. Together with nine rebounds and two assists during his 35 minutes on court, Falzon was a standout performer on the night as coach Alan Walls may have found his best weapon for the most important game of all.

