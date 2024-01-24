Malta international Tevin Falzon has joined Spanish outfit Fundación Globalcaja La Roda, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

In an evening announcement, the LEB Plata club showcased their signing of Falzon, saying they had roped in a ‘luxury reinforcement’ with a great outside shot for their roster as the Albacete side.

Speaking to the club’s socials, Falzon showed his enthusiasm, highlighting his desire to win games.

“I’m excited to be here in La Roda, to help us win a lot more games throughout the rest of the season,” Falzon said.

