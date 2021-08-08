Malta international Tevin Falzon has joined Italian Serie C side Vigor Basketball Matelica, the club announced in a statement on Saturday.

The forward, currently with the Malta national team ahead of the FIBA European Small Countries Games this week, was already with a Serie C side last season when he joined Pallacanestro Palestrina. However, with the championship being stopped before even starting, Falzon had returned home.

