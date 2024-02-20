Serena Falzon Sant Manduca has just won the European Masters Under 18 Girls at La Manga, Spain.

The event was played between February 16 and 18 and the participating golfers had to deal with tough windy conditions.

Falzon Sant Manduca produced a very solid showing, producing three consecutive rounds of +3 to secure victory on the 54th hole.

The Maltese golfer compiled a score of 74 in the first round, 76 in the second and another 74 in the the third for a total gross score of 224.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com