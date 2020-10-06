Malta forward Aaron Falzon scored 11 points with a 57% field goal percentage on Tuesday as his French side Etoile Angers beat Vanves GPSO 81-73 on Matchday two of the Nationale Masculine 1 (NM1) league.

Falzon, who joined the side in September, was in the starting five on Tuesday and played 23 minutes in front of a crowd of 300 people – a step forward as a limited number of fans are now being allowed to watch after the repercussions of covid-19.

