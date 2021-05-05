The Leicester Riders are through to the BBL Playoffs semi-finals after cruising past the Bristol Flyers for the second time with a 92-79 win, adding to Monday’s 85-56 win to end the two legs with an aggregate 42-point margin.

Malta international Aaron Falzon, who did not feature in the first leg, made up with ten points on Wednesday, going two-of-four from three-point range in around 15 minutes of play. Falzon added five boards to his points as the side started shaky in the first five minutes but dominated throughout.

