Last week employees of local business Famalco Group were treated to their annual summer event, affectionately nicknamed ‘Sunset & Me’. Families, friends and affiliates got the chance to enjoy a wonderful evening of live music, great entertainment and some well-needed partying.

The event saw a fantastic mix of employees getting together from all industries under Famalco Group, including logistics, investment partnerships, property development, real estate services, retail and hospitality, marketing and communication, mobility, business solutions, earthworx, and energy and engineering.

Events like ‘Sunset & Me’ are always high on the Famalco ‘to-do list’. There is a strong belief within the company that the importance of finding a way to show appreciation towards their employees for their dedication, as well as their time and effort. Events like these are praised within the group as they help improve relations between individuals as well as encourage employees to establish substantial friendships, even between the incredibly diverse companies Famalco Group manages.

Taking place at the beautiful venue of Xara Lodge, Famalco Group employees, associates and loved ones enjoyed their evening listening to live music from the Drop-Out DJ Brass, followed by a live act performance by Danusan. As the evening reached its final stages, guests were kept happily dancing with the live music of DJ Ryan Spiteri.

Speaking about the event, group director Hermann Mallia said: “It was another fantastic event attended by fantastic people! We’re so proud of the work each team and company puts into realising Famalco Group’s future.”

“Events like this really give us the chance to properly give something back to our employees,” he added.

For more information call the Business Development Unit on 2339 2339 or visit www.Famalco.Net.