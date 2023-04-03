Richard England will on Tuesday be interviewed by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, the NGO committed to protecting environmental and cultural heritage.

England will be introduced not just as a renowned architect but as a lover of classical music, fine-art drawings and paintings, poetry and as critical commentator of this developing society.

A drawing by Richard England

The interviewer will be Jorg Sicot, an architect and designer who has lived in Malta for 18 years and whose career at refurbishing heritage properties has allowed him to support the work of FAA.

He will delve into England’s origins, influences and resulting passion. The interview will also take a visual journey through his built works and concept drawings as well as field drawings of Malta, Italy and other places.

England, a man of humour, wit and refreshing irony, will be presented as an architect, an artist and a creative force whose work honours the past and the future.

Richard England shows his designs to the interviewer, Jorg Sicot from Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar. Photo: FAA

“I think it is an obligation for every architect to remember that he or she should perform not only as a designer of the future but also as a defender of the past,” England said in 2022.

“In order to build the new, we must of necessity understand the old and use it as a springboard for the future.”

The interview will take place on Tuesday at 6.30pm in the Ballroom of the Phoenicia Hotel.

Bookings at https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.