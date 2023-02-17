The SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali will have some familiar faces battling for its main honours this year as the list of finalists were announced by the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport yesterday.

Weightlifter Tenishia Thorton and waterpolo coach Anthony Farrugia are again in the running for more success in this year’s gran gala ceremony that will be held on February 25.

As usual, there will be seven categories, with the most prestigious awards being the Sportsman of the Year and the Sportswoman of the Year.

Both categories will have new winners as none of last year’s recipients, swimmer Neil Agius and tenpin bowler Sue Abela are not in the running in this year’s final.

