Maltese and Gozitan workers were finding it difficult to make ends meet due to ever-increasing prices in comparison to their low wages, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said on Monday.

Addressing residents in Għargħur as part of the Independence Day activities, Dr Delia said even those considered to be middle class were struggling, let alone those living in poverty.

He said statistics published last week confirmed that Maltese workers saw the lowest increase in their wage when compared to European workers. This was not the first time that wages in Malta saw just minimal increases.

While wages were at a standstill, prices of the most essential and basic of things such as fuels, property and rent were constantly on the increase.

Dr Delia said families were forced to work two jobs to be able to make ends meet. Sometimes even this was not enough.

He said the government’s economic model through which it was achieving economic growth without a plan was resulting in cheap labour.

The surplus the government is so proud of was not trickling down to the people and not everyone is feeling its effects.

There were pensioners who were taking loans using their property as a collateral and which then must be paid back by their children.

Dr Delia said there was need of long-term planning so that those who could not make ends meet, especially pensioners who are at risk of poverty, could be given a breather. The PN was ready to offer such a plan where people will be treated with dignity.