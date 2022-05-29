Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the families of his squad and staff were caught up in the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France that led to the kick-off of Saturday’s Champions League final being delayed.

Real Madrid won the game 1-0 to lift their 14th European Cup, but the night will be remembered for the unsavoury scenes outside the stadium.

UEFA blamed “fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles” for the events that saw supporters held up outside the stadium.

Fans were targeted by tear gas as police tried to disperse the crowds.

“I couldn’t speak to my family yet, but I know the families had a real struggle to get into the stadium,” said Klopp.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta