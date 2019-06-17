One year ago, with the encouragement and blessing of key members of the local business organisation Famalco Group, employees within the group implemented an attractive health and financial incentive scheme known as ‘FamiljaFund’. This incentive has helped allow members under the diverse companies represented by the group to benefit from invaluable and essential support during times of medical hardship.

FamiljaFund is an autonomous NGO operating as an offshoot of the group, founded to continually promote the principles of employee welfare and well-being. Although officially operating without the direct involvement of the company’s directors, FamiljaFund has seen initial altruistic donations from the management of Famalco Group. To date the fund boasts a membership count of over 125 individuals, from the unique and diverse companies handled by the group.

In its essence FamiljaFund is an incentive enabled to ensure that the group’s workforce is provided with support, care and assistance should the need arise. The ambitious life-insurance package includes coverage of up to €100,000 for each individual group employee and business associate signed up to the fund.

The fund’s committee also operates to provide workers of the group with popular events, in which all donations and profits received flow directly into the fund, to be saved for a rainy day. Events handled by the initiative include the recent company-wide fenkata in Ta’ Qali, which saw 170 guests relaxing over a drink while enjoying a feast of rabbit.

At Famalco Group, employees are at the heart of everything. The company employs a mantra of lifelong learning, flexibility and cultural diversity through their workforce. With more focus on their employees’ well-being, the company strives to advance career satisfaction and develop worker passion.

Famalco Group is an evolving family organisation with a constant drive for new business ventures and growth opportunities. Those with the right qualities can apply on www.FamalcoCareers.com or call 2339 2339.