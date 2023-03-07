The family of a baby that had to have part of his leg amputated in the UK following treatment at Mater Dei has filed a formal complaint against the hospital, accusing doctors of negligence.

Seven-month-old Zayn Seguna’s right lung partially collapsed after he developed bronchiolitis while visiting family in Malta in November for a family event, requiring treatment at Mater Dei.

“It breaks my heart...I feel like they (Maltese doctors) destroyed his life,” Zayn's mother, Joanne Magri Seguna, told Australian broadcaster 7News.

The family says that while inserting a central line – a long tube used to deliver medicine, fluids or blood – doctors damaged an artery, causing a blood clot to form.

The clot and resulting restricted blood flow caused Zayn’s left leg to swell and turn blue “straight away,” according to the boy’s mother.

As well as causing swelling and discolouration, the clot caused significant muscle and tissue damage, despite doctors treating the clot with blood thinner Heparin.

The lower part of Zayn Seguna's left leg had to be amputated after being damaged by a blood clot. Photo: 7News

After four days under observation, the decision was made to fly the boy to the UK for emergency treatment. Mater Dei told the family it was unable to treat the condition owing to not having a paediatric vascular surgeon on staff.

Surgery at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital to restore blood flow was unsuccessful, leading surgeons to recommend removing the lower half of the leg.

“The [UK] surgeon said it should have been looked at within hours [but] it [had] been days”, said Joanne speaking to 7News.

Mater Dei says internal probe ongoing

When asked if there were plans to recruit a child's vascular surgeon following the incident, the Health Ministry told Times of Malta that the hospital "offers comprehensive health services locally".

"When clinicians indicate that patients require very specialised care not available locally, the hospital has arrangements in place with foreign specialised hospitals to send patients for treatment/surgery abroad," the spokesman continued.

Zayn is now back in Australia. Photo: GoFundMe

The ministry confirmed that an internal investigation was opened at the start of the year and is still ongoing.

After returning to Australia with his mother on January 16, Zayn required further treatment at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital after contracting bronchiolitis for a second time, according to an update posted to a crowdfunding page set up to help cover the family’s medical and travel expenses.

The child is now back at home in Melbourne, having been discharged from hospital in February.

Attempts to reach the Seguna family in Australia and their relatives in Malta for comment were unsuccessful.