Historically family businesses have been the backbone of our economy. Research conducted through a nationwide statistical survey specifically commissioned for the purposes of adopting the Family Business Act – enacted in 2016 – showed that in Malta 98 per cent of all businesses are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with the greater majority being family-run.

The nature of a family business, particularly family members’ involvement, brings certain vulnerabilities. Conflict between family members, application of inheritance laws, diverging interests of individual members, and lack of interest in continuing the business through the generations may have a negative impact.

These vulnerabilities may lead to the fragmentation of the ownership of the business or to disagreement at decision-making level causing a deadlock, thus hindering its operations.

Trusts, being a long-term vehicle aimed at protecting and preserving family wealth, can be used as a tool to safeguard family businesses. A family business can be held in a trust. However, this depends on how the business is structured. Typically, if the business takes the form of a company then the trustees will be the legal owner of the shares of the operational company or of the holding company thereof. These shares will be held for the benefit of the beneficiaries, as per the trust deed which is drafted at the time of setting up the trust.

Holding a family business in trust gives rise to the separation between legal and beneficial ownership of the business. With the trustee being the legal owner, it is the trust deed, as drafted by the settlor, which regulates what interests in capital or income are to be given to the family members as beneficiaries of the family business. This would result in an arrangement where the settlor has the possibility of regulating who is to benefit from the relevant profits generated by the family business and in what amounts, be it either discretionary or fixed. Entitlements to the shares themselves and the income generated therefrom could also be differentiated, and provision can be made for future generations.

As emanates from a Family Business Survey conducted by PwC in 2019, while 63 per cent Maltese family businesses have next generation family members working within the family business at different levels, 43 per cent said that next generation family members are not working in the business but are shareholders. Moreover, only nine per cent of Maltese family business have in place a formal succession plan. Succession is one of the main difficulties faced by family business. In fact many family businesses do not succeed to transfer their business beyond the second generation. This is typically due to lack of planning and governance in the course of the operations of the family business.

The restructuring of a family business in a way that ownership interests are held in trust, could be the first step in formalising such a succession plan, which could also be complemented by a family charter or a family plan that would set out the core values and the vision of the business as envisaged by the founding members and also set out rules and guidelines on family members working with the company, leadership and decision-making roles and the sale of the shares or other assets forming part of the family business. Such a plan would go a long way in ensuring that as the business continues to grow and non-family members enter the business, the family business elements are not lost.

Holding a family business in trust will address some of the concerns inherent to family businesses including: avoiding the fragmentation of the ownership of the family business throughout the generations; allows the profits of the family business to be used for the benefit of the family members as beneficiaries in accordance with the trust deed, taking into account particular circumstances; allowing for the possibility of the sale of the business when required and having professional trustees handling such process, with or without the involvement of certain family members; further segregation of the ownership of the business from its management and governance; and flexibility in outlining the extent to which the trustees, as owners, are to get involved in the decision making processes of the business or in daily operations.

Would the trustees then interfere in the running of the business? Not necessarily. The extent to which the trustee would get involved depends on the settlor’s intentions. The trust deed can have specific provisions specifying the management of the company remains with designated individuals and that the trustee should not intervene.

On the other hand, it is also possible for the trustee to be involved in the management of the family business as outlined in the trust deed or family charter, in accordance with the wishes and vision of the settlor, which may also include an obligation on the trustee to consult with family members or independent advisers when taking certain management or operational decisions. The family business would still qualify for benefits as per the Family Business Act, subject to certain conditions.

This article was issued by Patrick Spiteri, director at EWS Trustees. For more information visit ewstrustees.com or e-mail contactus@ewstrustees.com