An outpouring of grief and disbelief has followed the news that Naxxar teen Francesca Vella has passed away unexpectedly.

The 13-year-old, who was just a few weeks shy of her 14th birthday in July, fell ill while on a trip to Gozo and was flown to Mater Dei hospital. She was kept there for a few days before tragically passing away.

The untimely tragedy of Vella’s death has inspired hundreds of tributes which describe her as intelligent and creative, and well loved by family and friends.

St Michael’s Foundation, where Vella was a student, said it was “shocked and sad” to receive the news that “sweet and docile” Francesca had passed away.

“She will always be remembered for her diligence, sense of responsibility, and, most especially, her kind heart while our own hearts ache with tears and sorrow,” the school said.

Creativity for Life, where Francesca attended to practice art, said they were “overwhelmed and saddened” by the untimely passing of their student.

“She was such a talented and bright young woman who always worked hard and produced amazing art.”

Many well-wishers sent their condolences to the family and expressed disbelief at young and vibrant Francesca’s untimely passing.

“This is so so upsetting. My heart and soul goes out to her family. No one should have to ever experience this,” one woman wrote.

“I am so deeply saddened and shocked to hear this news. I remember Francesca so well at school, so sweet, intelligent and kind. I pray for her family that they may find strength during this difficult time. Rest with the Angels dear Fran,” another tribute said.