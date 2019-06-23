A family meal on Saturday evening ended on a sour note when an argument between two brothers left one of them critically injured while the other man landed in preventive custody.

Matthew Vassallo, a 33-year old unemployed father from Cospicua, was escorted to court under arrest on Monday afternoon, protesting his innocence and claiming that it had all been an unfortunate accident, certainly lacking any criminal intent to wilfully injure his brother.

The man was charged with attempting to kill his brother, inflicting grievous injuries, bearing a weapon and breaching bail.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, assisting the wheelchair user, contested the validity of the arrest, claiming that it had all been an unpremeditated incident which occurred when the alleged victim, after a drink too many, had toppled onto his brother.

A drinking glass in the latter’s hand had apparently cracked under the force of the fall, with glass shards piercing the brother’s stomach, resulting in serious injuries.

This sequence of events was apparently corroborated by the accused’s own brother and other relatives who had witnessed the unfortunate episode, the defence lawyer insisted, adding that a police report had been filed anonymously.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman promptly rebutted that the anonymous caller who had dialed the Cospicua police station at 21:22 on Saturday had reported a "terrible scene" ("delirju sħiħ") at a particular Senglea street, with screaming and shouting going on.

Officers who immediately went on site had come across one man with a gaping and bleeding wound in his abdomen, though enraged and vowing to seek revenge against his brother, the accused.

The injured man had finally passed out and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Relatives of the two brothers later told police that the argument, allegedly sparked off by the victim’s horseplay with the accused’s minor son, had escalated to such an extent that one female relative had taken her leave, sensing that trouble was brewing.

After hearing these submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, confirmed the validity of the arrest.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail, arguing that there was "no doubt" in its case as implied by the defence.

Moreover, the accused had an untrustworthy character and attempts to tamper with evidence had allegedly already been made, Inspector Hayman continued.

Defence lawyer Valenzia argued that the presumption of innocence was even stronger in this case given the doubts as to the voluntary nature of the incident.

Besides, the accused, could risk losing his social benefits, the lawyer went on.

After hearing these submissions, the court turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the offences and the fact that civilian witnesses, including the victim and other relatives, were still to testify.