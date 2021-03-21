Briiz has announced the winner of its home cleaning competition, who will be benefitting from a whole year of free home cleaning services.

During the month of February, Briiz opened a competition on its socials as a way to show its appreciation to the public for its constant support as the company continues to grow. Participants had the chance of winning a whole year of monthly cleaning sessions from Briiz for free.

The company wanted to give a hand to a family that needed help in keeping up with cleaning tasks due to its busy schedule.

“With a mother working two jobs, a father working full-time and three children to take care of, the winning family certainly deserved some assistance with their monthly cleaning tasks,” CEO Sean Borg said.

“The sheer joy in the mother’s reaction is a testament to this and Briiz is happy to be easing their workload by keeping their home spick and span for the coming year.”

Briiz specialises in a plethora of cleaning services including vehicle, domestic and commercial cleaning and even sanitisation. With several years of experience under its tool-belt, Briiz understands what it takes to deliver a quality service in a dedicated manner.

The company is a pioneer in harnessing digital methods to improve customer experience, and in introducing and using ecological domestic cleaning products that are now available for all to use.