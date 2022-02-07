A family park on the site of the former rubbish dump at Tal-Qortin, Gozo, will be inaugurated in the coming weeks, environment minister Aaron Farrugia said in parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question by Nationalist MP Chris Said, he said work on the rehabilitation of the site, near Xagħra, was practically complete other than some finishing touches on the outside part of the site.

The area will continue to be managed by Wasteserv (Malta) Ltd.

Plans for a park on the site date back to the Nationalist government. The rubbish dump was used for 30 years until it was closed in 2004 with all of Gozo's waste since then being shipped to Malta. The Planning Authority gave the go-ahead for the rehabilitation of the site in 2010.

At one time the present government considered setting up a solar energy farm on the site, but those plans were not realised.